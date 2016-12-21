Mills’ 3-pointer lifts Spurs over Rockets 102-100

Mills’ 3-pointer lifts Spurs over Rockets 102-100Sports Wednesday, December 21st, 2016
HOUSTON (AP) _ Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the Houston Rockets 102-100 on Tuesday night.
Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after that before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give Houston one last chance, but James Harden’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
The victory is San Antonio’s fifth straight and improves the Spurs to 15-1 on the road. It also snaps Houston’s NBA-long 10-game winning streak.
Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points with 10 rebounds.
Harden finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
