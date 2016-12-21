Longview Man Killed After Mistakenly Entering His Neighbor’s House

HENDERSON, Texas (AP) – The family of a 20-year-old Longview man says he mistakenly walked into the wrong house when he was fatally shot by a Rusk County homeowner.

Family members of Samuel Andrew Brown say he’d been drinking at a friend’s house before midnight Saturday and left. Brown’s father, Lee Brown, tells the Longview News Journal when his son decided to return to his friend’s house, he instead walked in a neighbor’s house where a 51-year-old man shot him.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowner opened fire after Samuel Brown refused to stop when he was inside the house. Lee Brown says he’s grieving but has no malice toward the homeowner, who hasn’t been identified.

Authorities said Tuesday the case will go to a grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.