CS Animal Control Looking For Milo The Dog

From College Station police:

On 12/18/16 at 7:17 pm, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite that occurred at Steeplechase Dog Park located at 301 West Ridge Drive.

The victim, a white male with brown hair was playing with his dog and another dog not belonging to him. Suddenly both dogs started to fight.

The victim separated the dogs and was bit by the other dog. The victim described the bite dog as a possible hound mix, medium in size, brown in color.

The victim said the owner of the bite dog was a regular of the dog park and was calling his dog “Milo”. The victim described the owner as a white male, around 6’1, thin build.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog in the bite. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.