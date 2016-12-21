Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed board appointments, road development, the Research Valley Partnership Talent Initiative Committee and its stance on Blinn College, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21.

