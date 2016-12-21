College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, December 21st, 2016
City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed board appointments, road development, the Research Valley Partnership Talent Initiative Committee and its stance on Blinn College, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=111336
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Dec 21 2016. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.