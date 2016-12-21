CHI St. Joseph Trauma Center Receives State Award

News release from CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital:

CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital was awarded the Designated Trauma Facility of the Year for 2016 by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Office of Emergency Management Services and Trauma Systems Coordination.

This award, given to only one trauma facility in the state of Texas each year, is awarded through a nomination process. It is a strenuous review system by the governing bodies of Trauma programs for the state. Facilities across Texas are nominated annually with an explanation as to why the facility should receive the award. Through the assessment process, evaluators look at the program as a whole, including capabilities, the area and population they serve and much more.

As a Level II Trauma Center, CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital cares for patients who suffer from major traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle and ATV crashes, gunshot wounds, injuries due to falling, and other catastrophic injuries. A major goal of the Trauma Center at CHI St. Joseph Health is to care for our patients from their arrival, through their follow-up care, without having to transfer the patient to another facility for a higher level of care. All of this high level care can be done in Bryan. In fact, for 2016 to date, only five percent of emergency and trauma visits were transferred to another facility for a higher level of care.

Our Trauma Center is the only one in the region backed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, by Trauma surgeons who have fellowship training in trauma and critical care. We have surgical expertise in Trauma to include dedicated orthopedic traumatologists and an outpatient fracture clinic. Our list of specialists includes neurosurgery, general and robotic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, radiology, critical care, and more. Operating room staff, including anesthesia, is in the hospital 24/7 and always on standby to care for our patients. Additionally, Regional Hospital is a Certified Primary Stroke and an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI by the Joint Commission. Our Trauma Center is always ready, covering over 20 counties.