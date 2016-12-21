Bryan Firefighters On Two Calls Tuesday Morning

There were two fire scenes in Bryan before sunrise Tuesday morning.

The first was at a home on Neel Street…north of Highway 21 between Sandy Point Road and Saunders Street.

Deputy fire marshal William Bouse says the fire was traced to a lit candle on a bedroom table. One of two adults and a child escaped through a window. A second adult found another way out. None of the three occupants were injured.

And investigators say a fire that damaged landscaping but did not spread to an office building at Briarcrest and Kent may have been intentionally set. Bouse says a city of Bryan trash truck driver reported the fire and saw a vehicle leave the business center, which is home to a construction company and a dialysis business.

No firefighters were injured in either call.

Click below for comments from William Bouse, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.