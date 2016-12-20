Texas A&M’s Noil Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Texas A&M wide receiver Speedy Noil turned himself in to College Station Police Tuesday morning after a warrant had been issued for his arrest for marijuana possession.

According to the arrest report, police responded to a noise complaint late Friday night at the 21-year-old Noil’s apartment, where they smelled marijuana coming from the front door. After Noil refused to let officers search the apartment, a search warrant was obtained. Police found a total of 5 grams of marijuana which classifies as a Class B Misdemeanor in the state of Texas.

If convicted, Noil could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Noil was booked into the College Station City Jail Tuesday morning and was released on $2,000 bond.

The junior wide out from New Orleans, Louisiana, was one of the top rated high school recruits in 2014, and has played a total of 31 games for Texas A&M.

His most successful year came as a freshman in 2014, when he led the Aggies in all-purpose yardage, punt return yards and kickoff return yards.

Noil was suspended for last year’s bowl game as well as this year’s season-opener as part of a two-game suspension for violating team rules.

He has played in 10 games in 2016, hauling in 21 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

