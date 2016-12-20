First Six Weeks Of CS Wireless Device Ban Generates 130 Warnings And One Ticket

It’s been almost six weeks since the city of College Station started banning the use of wireless devices while driving and bicycling.

At last count, police has issued one ticket and 130 warnings.

Lt. Steve Brock says the one ticket was issued because the driver was involved in a crash while using their wireless device.

Brock says most of the traffic stops involve drivers who live in the twin cities.

Most of the drivers are telling officers they forgot about the ban or did not know about it.

Brock encourages residents to tell their family and friends coming to town for the holidays about the ban.

Click below for comments from Steve Brock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver: