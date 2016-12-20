Dayton’s Hot Shooting Falls Aggies

WINTER PARK, Fla.- Dayton used hot shooting, making 12 3-pointers, to defeat Texas A&M 74-57 in the Florida Sunshine Classic at Warden Arena.

The Flyers (4-6) went 9-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, as they built a 45-25 advantage over the Aggies. Dayton shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) beyond the arc for the game.

Danni Williams led the Aggies (8-3) with 16 points. Khaalia Hillsman scored in double figures, as she has for all 11 games this season, to add in 14.

Anriel Howard led the Aggies with 10 rebounds, marking her 10th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds.

The Aggies return to action at 2:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 21 to face No. 19 Syracuse in the final game of the Florida Sunshine Classic.