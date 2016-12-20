Bryan School Board Joins Growing List Opposed To A-F Rating System

There are more than 60 school boards in Texas opposed to having their districts rated by a letter grade.

The Bryan school board joined the growing list Monday night, calling on the legislature and governor to change the accountability system that’s scheduled to start next fall.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra provided background information.

Another illustration was given by interim superintendent Tim Rocka.

Board member David Stasny says the state’s new rules don’t take into account factors out of the district’s control…including a child’s home life.

Stasny noted one issue with adopting a resolution written by the statewide school administrator’s association that will be opposed by state lawmakers.

A resolution adopted last week by the College Station school board calls for state and local input to determine campus and district-wide performance.

Board president Trey Moore says campus grades will cause parents to overlook the district’s specialized academic programs.

Doug Wunneburger has no problem with having a different accountability system.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given to the Bryan school board.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution approved by the Bryan school board.