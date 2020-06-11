$14 Million Dollars Of Highway Repaving Underway Around B/CS

The TxDOT Bryan district office announces road work started Thursday throughout Brazos County.

Nearly $14 million dollars of seal coat paving will continue through July 4th on most highways.

Locations where there will be lane closures and delays include the freeway feeder roads, Highway 21, FM 2154…which includes Wellborn Road from the Northgate district to south of Millican, FM 2818/Harvey Mitchell Parkway, FM 1179…which includes Briarcrest Drive and part of Villa Maria…and the portion of South College from University north to near Villa Maria that is Highway 308.

News release from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Seal coat operations, at various locations in Brazos County, will begin Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Drivers can expect delays and various lane closures throughout the operation.

Work is set to begin on the SH 6 Frontage Roads, but will also include FM 2154, SH 21, FM 2818, FM 1179, and SH 308.

TxDOT asks for the public’s patience during this work. Please watch for traffic control and messages.

If possible, TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or seek other routes.

This project is contracted to Cox Paving of Texas, Inc. for $13.8 million.

The project is expected to be complete by July 4th.