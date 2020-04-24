Women’s Basketball Lands Transfer Zay Green

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of transfer Zarielle “Zay” Green on Thursday. Green spent the last two season with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The 6-foot guard was named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team in her inaugural season. Green averaged 10.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game in SEC play, starting 24 games as a freshman. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice, and scored double digits on 14 different occasions.

The SEC All-Freshman honoree scored a career-high 25 points, going 12 of 16 from the field with seven rebounds against Auburn (Feb. 14, 2019). Among SEC freshmen in 2019, Green ranked second in scoring and rebounding, third in assists and steals and sixth in blocks.

Green’s sophomore campaign was cut short due to a knee injury, having started the first two games of the year. She was averaging 13.0 ppg. and 4.5 rpg. before her injury.

The Duncanville, Texas, native is a two-time 6A state champion (2016, 2017) at Duncanville High School. Green and Aggie senior Ciera Johnson, helped lead the 2015-16 Pantherette squad to a perfect 39-0 record, and a National Championship. Green scored 25 points in both state championships, and was named the MVP of both title games.

Green was the District 7-6A MVP in 2018, averaging 15.5 ppg.,4.8 rpg., 3.7 apg. And 1.8 spg. as a senior.

Additionally, she was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State team in 2017 and 2018.

The high school All-American started in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic. Coming out of Duncanville, she was the No. 9 overall recruit by Blue Star Basketball, No. 13 in the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 and No. 23 by ProspectsNation.com.

Gary Blair On Zay Green…

“Zay [Green] is a young lady that we have known since she was in the seventh grade. We lost her to Tennessee the first time around, but she is coming back home to the state of Texas to be an Aggie. She is a skilled offensive player with tremendous athletic ability. She is a position less and impact player that we are eager to incorporate into our program.

Zay had a storied career at Duncanville High School, and won a state championship in 2016 with current Aggie, Ciera Johnson. She also had an outstanding freshman year at Tennessee, where she was an SEC All-Freshman performer. Her competitive spirit will help the program continue to win at a championship level.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics